ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie plant sales coming just in time for Mother's Day

By Ellen Spitaleri
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Neighborhood park, Ledding Library benefit from annual fundraisers; Johnson Creek to get cleaned up

Two upcoming plant sales to benefit Ledding Library and the Milwaukie Garden Club will make it easy to find a Mother's Day gift. The Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Neighborhood sale, a fundraiser, will be held later in the month, and the Tideman Johnson Neighborhood will host a habitat-enhancement event on May 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOvKu_0fKHGLcy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5v4N_0fKHGLcy00

Mother's Day plant sales

The 2022 Friends of the Ledding Library's Annual Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7 and 8. A bonus day sale will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 14. All events will be held at Milwaukie Floral and Garden, 3306 S.E. Lake Road.

Cash, personal checks and credit/debit cards will be accepted. Visit leddingfriends.youcanbookme to book a 10-minute shopping slot.

Those interested in volunteering, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 503-786-7580.

The Milwaukie Garden Club's first plant sale in two years will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 7, at the Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St.

A variety of annual and perennial plants will be offered.

Proceeds "go towards our service projects, landscaping at the museum, Hull Foundation for the blind-Gardens of Enchantment and a scholarship at Milwaukie High School," said Linda Carr, club president.

The Milwaukie Garden Club has been around since 1939 and offers monthly meetings with interesting topical speakers. Send an email to Linda Carr at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information about the club.

During the plant sale, the Milwaukie Museum is open to sell books and other offerings from its current collection. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Plant Sale

Support a future park in the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek neighborhood by purchasing some plants at the neighborhood's annual plant sale from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 22 at 3012 S.E. Balfour St. and 3026 S.E. Balfour St., Milwaukie.

The sale is an annual fundraiser for an undeveloped neighborhood park on Balfour Street. To date, the neighborhood has raised more than $15,000 towards its development.

Plants for sale have been donated by neighbors and feature many native plants, grasses, trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, herbs and veggie starts.

Contact Lisa Gunion-Rinker at 503-754-1655 about volunteering at the sale or if you have plants, pots or other gardening items to donate.

For more information visit ardenwald.org.

Habitat enhancement at Tideman Johnson

Join the Friends of Tideman Johnson Park and the Johnson Creek Watershed Council for a morning of stewardship and habitat enhancement from 9 a.m.-noon on May 7 at Tideman Johnson Park, along Johnson Creek and the Springwater Corridor Trail.

Visit jcwc.org/events/habitat-enhancement-at-tideman-johnson-7 for directions to the park and to RSVP.

Volunteers will plant natives, pick up litter and remove invasive weeds. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Bring a filled water bottle and snacks. Gloves, tools and instructions will be provided.

Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an attentive adult.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

Bloom season begins April 30 at Hidden Falls Garden

Kristi Breese collaborated with the Crook County Garden Club on Saturday to offer consultation on summer planting projects Mother's Day is approaching, and the week prior to the celebrated weekend, Kristi Breese of Hidden Falls Garden will once again open her greenhouses to the public. It is an annual tradition, and last season, Breese moved her business to Powell Butte on Riggs Road and expanded her inventory significantly. She added two large greenhouses, bringing them to a total of five. Breese was previously located on Ochoco Highway east of Prineville, just past the Breese Ranch. On Saturday, the Crook County...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

Students plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day

Students from Metolius Elementary planted trees at the skate park to beautify the area. Fifth grade students at Metolius Elementary joined the City of Madras' Urban Forestry Commission in celebrating Arbor Day, Friday, April 22. The students planted young Maple trees along the border of the Madras Skate Park to beautify the area and provide shade.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Cotopaxi opens retail shop in uptown Portland

The retail shop is the outdoor lifestyle brand's first brick-and-mortar in Portland. Apparel and outdoor gear brand Cotopaxi opened up its first brick-and-mortar retail shop in Portland on April 15. The new Cotopaxi shop is located at 816 N.W. 23rd Ave. This comes as the downtown Portland real estate market...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Native Plants#Gardening#Ledding Library#Annual Plant Sale#Javascript#Hull Foundation#Milwaukie High School
Central Oregonian

May at the Museum returns to Prineville with free lectures

Authors Kurt Nelson and Steve Lent will be featuring lectures to the public at the Bowman Museum community roomMay at the Museum is back, and the free lecture series is co-hosted by Friends of the Crook County Library and the Crook County Historical Society/Bowman Museum. The two lectures will be held May 5 and May 19 at the Crook County History Center community room. The May 5 lecture will feature The Williamson-Abbot Railway Survey; Science, Soldiers, and Scenery, and be facilitated by author Kurt Nelson. The May 19 lecture will feature Deschutes River Railroad War of 1910, by Steve Lent,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Troutdale Visitor Center to celebrate grand opening

Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center, Depot Rail Museum open to public Saturday, April 30. This weekend history buffs will be flocking into downtown Troutdale to celebrate the grand opening of a new visitor center and updated museum. Saturday, April 30, the city of Troutdale will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy