ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers continued their streak of improved play, defeating the Houston Astros on Monday by a score of 6-2. After starting the season 2-9, Texas has won four of its last five games, improving to 6-10. The Rangers twice battled back from down a one-run deficit. Houston's Yordan Alvarez hit a solo home run off Rangers starter Dane Dunning in the second inning to break the scoreless tie. Texas answered in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game at 1-1 on an RBI groundout by Charlie Culberson.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO