ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez landed awkwardly on first base after hitting a ground ball to Twins third baseman Luis Arraez in the second inning. He immediately went to the ground and stayed there until the medical cart came while the training staff attended to his injury.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead. Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL. Houston is 7-9 overall...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brewers' Victor Caratini catching Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Victor Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Caratini will bat seventh and take a turn at catching while Omar Narvaez takes a breather. Caratini has a $2,200 salary and has started the season off with a .278 batting averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
CBS Sports

Eloy Jiménez injury update: White Sox star to miss at least six weeks with hamstring issue

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez will be placed on the injured list on Sunday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a strained right hamstring, the club announced. Jiménez required a cart to leave the field during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after he stumbled running through the first-base bag on a groundout. The injury was originally described by the team as hamstring soreness. After the game, manager Tony La Russa told James Fegan of The Athletic that the injury is significant, but that the White Sox are hopeful that Jiménez will return this season -- and, perhaps, sooner than he did last year, when he didn't debut until July 26 because of a torn pectoral muscle. The preliminary timeline confirms those hopes.
CHICAGO, IL
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cam Gallagher catching for Royals Sunday

The Kansas City Royals will start Cam Gallagher at catcher in Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gallagher will take over at catcher and bat ninth while Salvador Perez gives his knees a break at designated hitter. Ryan O'Hearn will take the afternoon off. Gallagher has a $2,000 salary on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#White Sox 149#The Chicago White Sox#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Mariners look to extend win streak, take on the Rays

LINE: Rays -136, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is 6-5 in home games and 9-8 overall. The Rays have gone 1-2 in games when they...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

The Kansas City Royals Have an Adalberto Mondesi Problem

When Adalberto Mondesi became the first player in Major League Baseball history to debut in the World Series, a certain aura was cast around him. He became the Kansas City Royals' highly-regarded prospect who showed up for the first time under the biggest of stages. He was suddenly larger than his profile.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Royals release images of their new City Connect jerseys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals showed the first images of their new City Connect jerseys on Monday morning. The uniforms will be worn for the team’s game this Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against the New York Yankees. Several Major League teams have unveiled City Connect jerseys over...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy