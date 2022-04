These three glaring roster holes could get in the way of a World Series repeat for the Atlanta Braves. There may not be another parade for the Atlanta Braves at the end of this season. Repeating as champions is tough enough. A slow start at the beginning of 2022 is showing the Braves may not have what it takes to make the same push they did in 2021.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO