Candidates face off in virtual forum

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING On the 18th day of May 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at City of Hayden Lake City Hall, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, an additional hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Hayden Lake for the purpose of reviewing an application for an Alternate Setback Permit submitted by John Robideaux. Such application concerns the improved real property located at 9264 N. Chalet Drive, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835. The application requests a reduction of the City's 10 feet side yard setback to 5 feet for the construction of a residence. No later than 4:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing, any person may file with the City Clerk of the City of Hayden Lake, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, written testimony for inclusion in the record at the hearing. Such testimony must contain the interested party's name and address and the reasons for the testimony. Oral testimony will also be allowed at the public hearing so long as it complies with the requirements of the City of Hayden Lake City Code. Further information regarding this hearing may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk at the address listed above. Persons needing an interpreter or special accommodations are urged to contact the City Clerk at 208-772-2161 at least forty-eight (48) hours before the hearing. A copy of the application is on file with the City Clerk for public inspection. In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the City of Hayden Lake will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Employment: The City of Hayden Lake does not discriminate on the basis of disability in its hiring or employment practices and complies with all regulations promulgated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under Title I of the ADA. Effective Communication: The City of Hayden Lake will generally, upon request, provide appropriate aids and services leading to effective communication for qualified persons with disabilities so they can participate equally in the City's programs, services, and activities, including qualified sign language interpreters, documents in Braille, and other ways of making information and communications accessible to people who have speech, hearing, or vision impairments. Modifications to Policies and Procedures: The City of Hayden Lake will make all reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs, services, and activities. For example, individuals with service animals are welcomed in City offices, even where pets are generally prohibited. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of the City of Hayden Lake should contact Tina West, City Clerk of the City of Hayden Lake, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, Telephone No. (208) 772-2161, as soon as possible but no later than forty-eight (48) hours before the scheduled event. The ADA does not require the City of Hayden Lake to take any action that would fundamentally alter the nature of its programs or services, or impose an undue financial or administrative burden. Complaints that a program, service, or activity of the City of Hayden Lake is not accessible to persons with disabilities should be directed to Tina West, City Clerk of the City of Hayden Lake, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, Telephone No. (208) 772-2161. The City of Hayden Lake will not place a surcharge on a particular individual with a disability or any group of individuals with disabilities to cover the cost of providing auxiliary aids/services or reasonable modifications of policy, such as retrieving items from locations that are open to the public but are not accessible to persons who use wheelchairs. The City of Hayden Lake is also committed to compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related regulations and directives. The City assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any City service, program or activity. The City also assures that every effort will be made to prevent discrimination through the impacts of its programs, policies and activities on minority and low income populations. In addition, the City will take reasonable steps to provide meaningful access to services for persons with Limited English Proficiency. /s/ Tina West City Clerk Legal#8651/AD#529353 April 26, 2022.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO