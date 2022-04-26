ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Candidates face off in virtual forum

By KAYE THORNBRUGH
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Candidates in four contested county races squared off Monday night in a live Virtual Town Hall Forum. Presented by The Press and North Idaho Chambers of Commerce, the forum included candidates for coroner, clerk, assessor and commissioner. The program featured four pre-written questions, submitted...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for April, 26 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING On the 18th day of May 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at City of Hayden Lake City Hall, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, an additional hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Hayden Lake for the purpose of reviewing an application for an Alternate Setback Permit submitted by John Robideaux. Such application concerns the improved real property located at 9264 N. Chalet Drive, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835. The application requests a reduction of the City's 10 feet side yard setback to 5 feet for the construction of a residence. No later than 4:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing, any person may file with the City Clerk of the City of Hayden Lake, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, written testimony for inclusion in the record at the hearing. Such testimony must contain the interested party's name and address and the reasons for the testimony. Oral testimony will also be allowed at the public hearing so long as it complies with the requirements of the City of Hayden Lake City Code. Further information regarding this hearing may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk at the address listed above. Persons needing an interpreter or special accommodations are urged to contact the City Clerk at 208-772-2161 at least forty-eight (48) hours before the hearing. A copy of the application is on file with the City Clerk for public inspection. In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the City of Hayden Lake will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Employment: The City of Hayden Lake does not discriminate on the basis of disability in its hiring or employment practices and complies with all regulations promulgated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under Title I of the ADA. Effective Communication: The City of Hayden Lake will generally, upon request, provide appropriate aids and services leading to effective communication for qualified persons with disabilities so they can participate equally in the City's programs, services, and activities, including qualified sign language interpreters, documents in Braille, and other ways of making information and communications accessible to people who have speech, hearing, or vision impairments. Modifications to Policies and Procedures: The City of Hayden Lake will make all reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs, services, and activities. For example, individuals with service animals are welcomed in City offices, even where pets are generally prohibited. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of the City of Hayden Lake should contact Tina West, City Clerk of the City of Hayden Lake, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, Telephone No. (208) 772-2161, as soon as possible but no later than forty-eight (48) hours before the scheduled event. The ADA does not require the City of Hayden Lake to take any action that would fundamentally alter the nature of its programs or services, or impose an undue financial or administrative burden. Complaints that a program, service, or activity of the City of Hayden Lake is not accessible to persons with disabilities should be directed to Tina West, City Clerk of the City of Hayden Lake, 9393 N. Strahorn Road, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, Telephone No. (208) 772-2161. The City of Hayden Lake will not place a surcharge on a particular individual with a disability or any group of individuals with disabilities to cover the cost of providing auxiliary aids/services or reasonable modifications of policy, such as retrieving items from locations that are open to the public but are not accessible to persons who use wheelchairs. The City of Hayden Lake is also committed to compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related regulations and directives. The City assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any City service, program or activity. The City also assures that every effort will be made to prevent discrimination through the impacts of its programs, policies and activities on minority and low income populations. In addition, the City will take reasonable steps to provide meaningful access to services for persons with Limited English Proficiency. /s/ Tina West City Clerk Legal#8651/AD#529353 April 26, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden announces candidates for interim mayor

HAYDEN — A glimmer of progress is on the horizon in the search for Hayden's interim mayor. The Hayden City Council unanimously moved during its meeting Tuesday evening to disclose the names of the five citizens who applied: Nancy Lowery, Alan Davis, Councilman Roger Saterfiel, Scott Forssell and Ian Crosby.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: Rathdrum Mayor, City Council at odds over how to handle growth

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A battle is brewing in Rathdrum between growth or conservation. The city council believes citizens have elected them on the platform of slowing or even stopping growth. “The residents of Rathdrum are fearful of losing their small town, atmosphere, way of life,” said councilmember Steven Adams. “They wish for the rapid development to slow down.” Steven Adams...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Meet the Candidates' viewing party is Saturday

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County is inviting community members to watch the Coeur d'Alene Press "Meet the Candidates" interviews during a viewing event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The viewing will take place in the Schmidt Conference Room at Lutheran Church of the Master, 4800 N....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
State
Maryland State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Kootenai County, ID
Elections
Coeur D'alene, ID
Elections
kmvt

Reclaim Idaho education initiative likely to make ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This is the final week to circulate initiative petitions for signatures, and Reclaim Idaho said their education initiative is looking likely to make the November ballot. The Quality Education Act would increase Idaho public school funding by over $300,000 per year. It would be...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

'We're people': People living in homeless encampment react to city solutions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, is getting attention from the City of Spokane and neighbors looking for solutions. From the outside looking in, the camp is full of tents and RVs. But, from the inside, it's full of people. Kaleb Williams is one of those people who has lived in his RV at the camp for three weeks.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Election Fraud#Coeur#The Press#Chamber#Cdapress Com#Kootenai Health
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Big Country News

People Going Door-to-Door in Washington State Claiming to be Election Officials are Frauds, Says Secretary of State

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Secretary of State has received multiple reports of third-party canvassers presenting themselves as elections officials and going door-to-door across Washington asking residents about their voter information and other election-related questions. These canvassers are not affiliated with and do not represent the Office of the Secretary...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy