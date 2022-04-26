Women’s JV Track finishes 1st place vs. Mt. Vernon at Home

The Smith-Cotton boys track team finished first and the girls team was third in the S-C Tiger Invitational meet Tuesday at Tiger Stadium. First-place finishes for the S-C boys were logged by Derek Grubb in the 110-meter hurdles and the 200 meters; Clay Pilliard in the 1,600 meters; Isaiah Ewert in javelin’ Kaiden Smith in the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100 meter relay team (Smith, Grubb, Jaren Washington, Logan Jaekel) and the 4x800 meter relay team (Pilliard, Jonas Wilwohl, Ephraim Schneider, Jacob Glamkowski).

HALLSVILLE, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO