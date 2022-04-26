ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cleveland Guardians (7-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -157, Guardians +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels after losing four in a row.

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. The Angels have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record in home games and a 7-9 record overall. The Guardians have a 3-6 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has a double, three home runs and five RBI while hitting .367 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has five doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .350 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 5-for-30 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (illness), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

