Paulette Marie (Millisock) Delp, 50, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville. Born Sept. 29, 1971, in Holyoke, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Paul Anthony and Anne Marie Traut Millisock. She grew up in the Reading area and attended Reading High School. She worked in various warehouses and distribution centers, most recently for HBC at Highridge.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO