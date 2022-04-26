Win $500 in Groceries

Chips and dip is a food pairing that has become so well-loved, that snackers celebrate it annually on March 23. The Super Bowl party staple comes in a variety of forms like the classic potato chips and French onion dip or pita chips and hummus. However, out of all the possible dunking options you have for your favorite kind of crisp, one classic option has an entire month dedicated to it: salsa, which National Today says has been honored in May every year since 1997. Once America's most popular condiment, salsa outsold ketchup 2-1 in 2013, reports AP News. Possibly the quintessential pairing for tortilla chips, salsa also makes a great topping for eggs, baked potatoes, and, of course, tacos. It can also be used as an ingredient in a variety of meals like meatloaf and tomato soup.
