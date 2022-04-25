ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Lose Pounds of Pure Fat with Fast Fit on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 1 day ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Doug Zucco, founder...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

"The Prince of Flavortown" Hunter Fieri on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Culinary TV Personality Hunter Fieri shows us how to level-up our mealtimes with a new twist on some classic dishes, in partnership with plant-based food brand ZENB. Presented by ZENB. Visit Zenb.com/Hunter for more of Hunter's Recipes!
RECIPES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
WTKR

Probiotics and Gut Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Erica Steele from Holistic Family Practice shares some healthy lifestyle tips about probiotics in today's Holistic Wellness Minute.
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fit Body Sculpting
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WTKR

Shelter Pet Week with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's the start of "Shelter Pet Week" here on Coast Live. Mandi Kowaleski stops by to show us some of the adorable pets that are up for adoption right now!. VBSPCA's Adopt a Shelter Pet Day promotion runs Friday April 29 through May 1. Get a free gift with every adoption. And see all their adoptable animals at vbspca.com.
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy