ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics won’t Fear the Deer, or any team after sweeping Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412JvG_0fKGpRHw00
1 of 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Even as they rolled through the second half of their schedule, the Boston Celtics knew there was a notion they should lose.

Tanking a game down the stretch and falling out of the No. 2 seed would have meant avoiding a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, who were considered a team to be feared.

Not to these Celtics. They aren’t afraid of anything.

“We feel confident, we feel strong against anybody and we’re going to come to play every single game,” Jaylen Brown said.

Their defense made life miserable for Durant. Now they might get a chance to turn it loose on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics swept their way into the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 116-112 victory on Monday night in Game 4, becoming the first team into the second round. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Brown had 22.

Next up could be the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who hold a 3-1 lead in their series against Chicago. And the Celtics will have home-court advantage, in part because they refused to consider trying to lose their way out of the No. 2 seed to avoid the Nets.

“We said it quite openly, we’re not running from anybody and we’ll let the chips fall where they may,” coach Ime Udoka said.

The Celtics got off to a rocky start to Udoka’s first season and were just 18-21 on Jan. 6 after blowing a 25-point lead and losing 108-105 to the New York Knicks on RJ Barrett’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Udoka said his team needed leadership after the game, which Tatum called one of the lowest points of the season.

There wouldn’t be many more of them.

“I think that was right around the time we started jelling and clicked and figured it out,” Tatum said. “But there was just so many variables in the beginning of the season — new team, health. And honestly, we just started playing better as a team and individually.”

Boston went 33-10 from there. Tatum’s all-around game grew on the offensive end and the Celtics became a defensive force, led by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. They left an impression on Durant, who hadn’t lost in the first round since his first playoff appearance in 2010 and had never been swept in any series.

“They’re an incredible team,” Durant said. “They’ve got a chance to do some big things the rest of the playoffs and they played amazing.”

Brown was injured last season when the Celtics were beaten by the Nets in five games in the first round. Once the rematch was secured, it appeared Boston would indeed get the tough test that was predicted when it needed Tatum’s basket at the buzzer to win Game 1.

From there it was mostly all Celtics, who found themselves getting sharper because they knew what Durant and Kyrie Irving could do.

“I think that was good for us,” Tatum said. “I think just knowing that, who they got on their team and what they are capable of had us that much more locked in from the first game.”

The Celtics, who got center Robert Williams back from a knee injury midway through the series, were too big and strong for the Nets. It would be a much fairer fight against the Bucks, whose frontline features the NBA Finals MVP in Antetokounmpo.

Fear the Deer?

Nope. The Celtics won’t worry about that matchup, either.

“We’re not scared of anybody. We’re not going to run from anybody,” Udoka said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Here’s What Ben Simmons Told The Nets

When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Destroyed By Fans After Going Back On His Word

If you have been following the NBA this year, then you know that Ben Simmons has been hated on quite a bit. Of course, this is because of the fact that he has not played a single game all season, and fans are starting to call him soft. He decided not to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, and now that he is on the Brooklyn Nets, he has yet to play a single game for them either.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#The New York Knicks
The Spun

Steve Nash Reacts To The Ben Simmons Decision

Ben Simmons was supposed to make his Nets debut in Game 4. Then it became Game 5. Now, it’s Game 8 – see what we did there?. Simmons, whom the Nets acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has yet to suit up in a Nets uniform. The missing piece of Brooklyn’s supposed “Big 3” has been recovering from a herniated disc.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Joel Embiid Will Require Surgery: NBA World Reacts

Joel Embiid is going to get surgery on his right thumb, but that won’t happen until the Philadelphia 76ers season ends. Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb but is intent on playing through it for the time being. Embiid first suffered the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy