Phil Mickelson has asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in the Saudi-backed golf league opener while at the same time signing up for two of the year's remaining majors. Monday was the deadline for players to ask for a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational from June 9 to 11 at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, with Robert Garrigus the only other player to have publicly confirmed he has applied too.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO