ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – On Thursday, April 28, Food City locations across the region will host a company-wide hiring event. The grocery chain hopes to hire 1,500 new workers in both full-time and part-time positions. According to a release from Food City, the event lasts from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. at all stores and […]

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO