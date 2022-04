The Maria Carrillo boys golf team secured the North Bay League-Oak title on Monday, capturing its fifth league win of the season at Fountaingrove on Monday. The Pumas had all five players shoot in the 80s for team score of 412, 12 shots better than runner-up and match host Cardinal Newman. Jesse DeBaca and Griffin Quan each carded 8-over par 80s to pace the Pumas, who are 5-0 in league matches this season.

