POCATELLO — The president of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter said his nonprofit organization plans to change its name and broaden its scope following a dispute with city officials. Kelly Boodry said the new name will be Friends of Pocatello, Chubbuck Animals — or something similar — recognizing that the organization may use its funds for other purposes than just directly supporting the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Boodry explained he...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO