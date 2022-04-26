Skip Bayless Declares Kevin Durant Is No Longer The Best Player In The World: "Until Kevin Durant Has An Opportunity To Right This Four-Game Wrong, I Can No Longer Make The Case He's The Best Player On The Planet."

Kevin Durant‘s legacy has become a point of contention among NBA fans throughout this year’s playoffs, as he’s failed to lead the Nets to even a single win against the Celtics through the first three games of their opening-round series. Durant has not looked like his usual self in the series, prompting Charles Barkley to make a scalding hot take about the Nets star on Sunday. During TNT’s NBA Tip-Off, Barkley referred to Durant as a “bus rider,” claiming he never led a team to a championship and took the easy way out to earn his rings with the Warriors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO