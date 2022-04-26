ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?

By Chris Markoch
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Investors seem to be factoring in demand decline, but is that a safe bet?

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE: CLF ) stock remains in sharp decline on the second trading day after posting a strong earnings report on April 22, 2022. It could be a case of profit-taking. Prior to the sell-off, CLF stock was up 51% for the year. And it was also up 83% in the last 12 months.

However, with the sell-off extending into a second day, I’m inclined to believe it has to do with a belief that analysts don’t believe the company will meet its demand forecast. Nevertheless, if you believe that a company’s fundamentals matter, Cleveland-Cliffs offers opportunistic investors an attractive option at a price that puts it about in the mid-range of its 52-week high and low.

The steelmaker posted top-line revenue of $5.96 billion, nearly $2 billion more than the prior year. The bottom line was an even stronger story. The company posted earnings of $1.50 per share which was 6.76% better than analysts’ forecast for $1.41 per share.

According to company management, one reason for its stellar results is that it is not reliant on imports. In remarks supporting the company's earnings report, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves remarked that the Russian invasion of Ukraine supports the case the company has been making to its clients. Specifically, Goncalves notes “...overly extended supply chains are weak and prone to break down, particularly steel supply chains that are dependent on imported feedstock.”

By contrast, the Cleveland, Ohio-based company produces all the pig iron and HBI it needs to produce its highly specified flat-rolled steel in the tri-state area of Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Some Eye-Popping Fundamentals

On an interview with CNBC, Cerity Partners analyst Jim Lebenthal noted that the Cleveland-Cliffs reported $6 billion of free cash flow (based on EBIDTA) in the last 12 months. That’s over 40% of the company’s market capitalization that sits at approximately $15 billion as of this writing.

I’ll admit to doing a double-take on that number, but it’s accurate. And what makes the number more compelling is that the company is expecting to deliver another year of record free cash flow (FCF) in 2022. Furthermore, FCF is one of those numbers that analysts and investors love because it’s frequently a precursor of rising earnings.

What if Demand Dries Up?

This seems to be the reason that investors are souring on CLF stock. In the company’s February 2022 investor presentation , it acknowledges that over 60% portion of the company’s revenue is linked directly or indirectly to the auto industry. In fact, the company has exposure to almost every auto manufacturer in the United States.

Of course, this is a double-edged sword. When demand for automobiles is strong, demand for Cleveland-Cliffs steel would be strong. And the demand for exposed and lightweight steel in the next generation of electric vehicles is likely to increase Cleveland-Cliffs already leading market share.

But if consumer demand dries up, then many automakers may find themselves with a glut of product. On the company’s earnings call however, Goncalves gave analysts no indication of slowing demand. In fact, the company says it is seeing increased demand in the auto sector. Plus, the Biden administration continues to push a target of 50% electric vehicles by 2030 and has set aside $7.5 billion to build out a nationwide EV charging network.

And don’t forget that the Biden administration will be requiring that new projects under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package are made with U.S. steel.

CLF Stock Looks Like a Compelling Buy

Even in the time it took me to write this article, CLF stock is showing signs that the bulls are re-entering the trade. But with a price target of just over $30, there’s still some upside. And at least two analysts have already raised their price targets since the earnings report.

With that said, investing in commodity stocks is often an imperfect science. However, given the fact that the company has the playing field largely to itself in the short term, I like CLF stock as a buy at this price.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $165M Of 5 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Automobile#Infrastructure#Pig Iron#Clf#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
FOXBusiness

Stocks slammed as Dow tumbles 809 points, Nasdaq 3.9%

U.S. stocks closed at the lows of the session on Tuesday as technology stocks paced the broad declines with the Nasdaq Composite off 3.9%. Inflation fears, slowing economic growth and a Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates creating the perfect storm for investors. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why GE Shares Are Falling Today

General Electric Company GE shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported financial results and announced it's experiencing ongoing challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, COVID-19 impacts in China, inflationary pressures and material sourcing delays. Despite the challenges, GE reported first-quarter revenue of $17.04 billion, which beat the $16.91...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2022

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $15.53 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $173.40 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. GOOG to post quarterly earnings at $26.11 per share on revenue of $68 billion...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy