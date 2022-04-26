ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies

By MarketBeat Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

This week on The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate sits down with Jason Brown of The Brown Report . Jason is an expert stock-and-options trading coach, and he shares his thoughts on what is driving the market now, and how listeners can approach their investing and trading decisions.
Companies that profited from the stay-at-home play pulled forward 10 years of revenue and earnings in one year.
How does that bode for these companies now?
How will rising costs factor into companies’ earnings?
How can you use a call option strategy - along with puts - to express a bullish investment thesis?
How Jason uses charts to determine whether a stock is getting technical support and may be a buy
Should you trade and invest differently? How do fundamentals factor in? How should pending news affect your strategy?
How should you treat earnings reports if you own a stock?
How Jason uses put options as insurance when he owns a stock
How can short-term trading affect your financial position. Jason gives us a specific example of how a trade allowed
him to pay off a house
When Jason takes a calculated risk to hold a trade through earnings
How Jason diversifies by strategy, not necessarily by sector and industry
How can you factor the times you’re wrong into your investing and trading strategies?
Stocks mentioned in this episode
Microsoft (MSFT)
Apple (AAPL)
AMD (AMD)
Docusign (DOCU )
Where to find Jason:
TheBrownReport.com
Instagram: BrownReport
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Thebrownreport
MarketBeat All Access Pass

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


-----

Comments / 0

Related
Retirement Daily

Handling Market Volatility

When bull markets rage on it seems as if everyone is excited and happy about the market. In a down market, it is amazing how quickly that sunshine turns to doom and gloom and how much panic it causes. At the time of the writing of this article, the S&P 500 has dropped 6% year-to-date, and I have had numerous discussions with friends and family about how they are feeling and what I would suggest they do. I usually begin by explaining that it really depends on what their goals and objectives are, along with many other factors, so I speak in general terms about investments and the importance of having a financial plan, and more importantly, the value of having a financial adviser on your team.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Earnings Reports#Trading Strategies#Marketbeat#The Marketbeat Podcast#The Brown Report#Msft#Aapl#Brownreport
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $165M Of 5 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded lower this morning ahead of the release of big tech earnings. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

100 Best Stocks for May

2022 has been a trying year for investors as the stock market (SPY) is in full on correction mode. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are getting...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) - P/E: 6.15. AMC Networks has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.54, which has decreased by 79.85% compared to Q3, which was 2.68. Most recently, AT&T reported earnings per share at $0.77, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.77%, which has decreased by 4.61% from 9.38% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Growth Stocks vs. Dividend Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When it comes to growth stocks and dividend...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Markets Are Betting There Is More Downside To Stocks

Wall Street shares ended lower on Tuesday, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices down 2.38%, 2.81% and 3.95%, respectively. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that “a huge trade took place” in the S&P 500 index. A trader bought 9,375 of the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Stock splits often generate hype, but they don’t change the value of the underlying business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cadence Design, Packaging Corp of America, SBA Communications and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Cadence Design Systems – Shares of computer software company gained 5% after hours following the company's quarterly earnings reports. Earnings and revenue for the first quarter both came in above consensus forecasts, according to FactSet. The company also issued upbeat full year earnings and revenue guidance.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy