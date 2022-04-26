Amazon Go: Inside the new cashierless store moving in to the suburbs

The new Amazon Go store will also sell Pinkberry frozen yogurt. Amazon

Amazon Go, the tech giant's cashierless store concept, is ready for its move to the suburbs.

The company is opening a new Go store in Mill Creek, Wash. , on Tuesday morning, which it says will target customers living in suburban areas.

Like its other Go stores, customers won't need to visit a cash register when they're ready to check out. They grab what they need and leave.

Here's how it works: Consumers will access the store by scanning their Amazon app, scan their palm with Amazon One tech, or submit a credit card. Customers can then choose between a variety of grab-and-go food items and drinks.

The Grab & Go section in an Amazon Go store. Amazon

The store is equipped with technology similar to self-driving cars which track what users add to their cart, then charges them once they leave the store.

"Amazon Go has always set out to serve people who are in a rush, usually pressed for time, and are hungry and thirsty," said Ayesha Harper, director of Amazon Convenience, during an interview. "This new suburban Amazon Go store format delivers on that goal while also providing customers the opportunity to accomplish more with a single trip."

The new addition to the Mill Creek store is a Made-To-Order Kitchen where customers can buy breakfast and lunch items made by workers. Customers go to a touchscreen to select their meal, then wait for it to be prepared.

Options include hot and cold sandwiches, salads, breakfast bowls, burritos and wraps. The store will also offer specialty beverages including Starbucks coffee and ICEE Slushies. It will also offer Pinkberry frozen yogurt.

Other services available at the store include packageless returns and charging stations for electric vehicles free of charge.

The company has Amazon Go stores in four states, mostly in downtown metropolitan areas including New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Last November, Amazon introduced a new concept store with Starbucks , combining the retailer's Go shopping tech with Starbucks Pickup to let consumers shop cashier-free.

The store also features a modern lounge with individual workspaces as well as larger tables with power outlets and USB ports.

