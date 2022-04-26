ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

Amazon Go: Inside the new cashierless store moving in to the suburbs

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkhEV_0fKGh1Nr00
The new Amazon Go store will also sell Pinkberry frozen yogurt. Amazon

Amazon Go, the tech giant's cashierless store concept, is ready for its move to the suburbs.

The company is opening a new Go store in Mill Creek, Wash. , on Tuesday morning, which it says will target customers living in suburban areas.

Like its other Go stores, customers won't need to visit a cash register when they're ready to check out. They grab what they need and leave.

Here's how it works: Consumers will access the store by scanning their Amazon app, scan their palm with Amazon One tech, or submit a credit card. Customers can then choose between a variety of grab-and-go food items and drinks.

BIG TECH DEALS: Elon Musk to acquire Twitter in $44 billion deal

'DID WE JUST LOSE?': Twitter users react to Elon Musk buying the social media platform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9eIU_0fKGh1Nr00
The Grab & Go section in an Amazon Go store. Amazon

The store is equipped with technology similar to self-driving cars which track what users add to their cart, then charges them once they leave the store.

"Amazon Go has always set out to serve people who are in a rush, usually pressed for time, and are hungry and thirsty," said Ayesha Harper, director of Amazon Convenience, during an interview. "This new suburban Amazon Go store format delivers on that goal while also providing customers the opportunity to accomplish more with a single trip."

The new addition to the Mill Creek store is a Made-To-Order Kitchen where customers can buy breakfast and lunch items made by workers. Customers go to a touchscreen to select their meal, then wait for it to be prepared.

Options include hot and cold sandwiches, salads, breakfast bowls, burritos and wraps. The store will also offer specialty beverages including Starbucks coffee and ICEE Slushies. It will also offer Pinkberry frozen yogurt.

Other services available at the store include packageless returns and charging stations for electric vehicles free of charge.

The company has Amazon Go stores in four states, mostly in downtown metropolitan areas including New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Last November, Amazon introduced a new concept store with Starbucks , combining the retailer's Go shopping tech with Starbucks Pickup to let consumers shop cashier-free.

The store also features a modern lounge with individual workspaces as well as larger tables with power outlets and USB ports.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon Go: Inside the new cashierless store moving in to the suburbs

Comments / 2

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
Daily Mail

JCPenney owners are 'set to offer to buy Kohl's' in deal that could value department chain store at $8.6 billion - just two years after it filed for bankruptcy and shut down 30% of its stores during the pandemic

The owners of department store giant JCPenney have reportedly made a multibillion-dollar offer to acquire one of the chain's biggest rivals - Kohl's - two years after filing for bankruptcy and shutting down nearly a third of its stores. The proposal from Simon Property and Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management -...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Mill Creek, WA
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Centre Daily

Panera Has a New Idea to Disrupt Starbucks and McDonald’s

In a world where all we have to do to access a seemingly endless library of media is click a button, it's hard to imagine there was a time when we actually got off the couch and went to Blockbuster Video to rent a movie. Ever since Amazon (AMZN) -...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#The Suburbs#Pinkberry#The Grab Go#Amazon Convenience
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Successful Food and Grocery Retailers in North America

Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WWD

Facebook’s Meta to Open Its First Retail Store

Click here to read the full article. While brands go virtual, the tech giant that ignited the metaverse craze is breaking ground with brick-and-mortar. On Monday, Meta revealed plans to open its first retail location at its Burlingame, Calif., campus, so the public can “discover Portal, Ray-Ban Stories and Quest 2 and try them out in person.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests Set to open on May 9, the 1,550-square-foot store will feature demo areas...
BURLINGAME, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy