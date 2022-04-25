MissingMan2_4_25_2022.jpg

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Arguments over whether a local police department should release past disciplinary records were held Wednesday in Oneida County Supreme Court. Judge Bernadette Clark, who presided over the case, said she planned to make a decision soon on whether the Herkimer Police Department should release such records. A lawsuit was filed in November against the department, as well as village Police Chief Michael Jory and village Clerk-Treasurer Colleen Gross, by Gannett Company Inc. — parent company of the Herkimer Times Telegram and Utica Observer-Dispatch.
Police have released pictures of a man seen near the area where a Stony Brook home was burglarized. According to police, the incident happened last Friday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Police tell News 12 a man removed the screen from the window of a home on Hargrove Drive...
Officials say a man was rescued from the water in Cold Spring Harbor on Wednesday. According to police, Nassau County Marine Bureau received a call for a windsurfer in distress due to high winds. Upon arrival, police were able to locate the male victim who was near exhaustion and at...
Comments / 0