ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novartis Income Edges Higher On Strong Sandoz, Entresto

By Ludwig Burger
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Novartis said on Tuesday its first quarter core operating income rose 3%, helped by a rebound at generic drugs unit Sandoz and a surge in prescriptions for heart failure treatment Entresto. The Swiss drugmaker's quarterly core operating income rose to $4.08 billion, short of the average analyst estimate of...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

GSK Tops Quarterly Forecasts, Helped By COVID-19 Treatment And Shingrix

British pharmaceuticals giant GSK beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter results on Wednesday and stood by its 2022 forecasts, after buoyant sales of its COVID-19 treatment which has now been withdrawn from the U.S. market. The earnings beat, with lifted GSK's shares more than 1% in early trade, comes ahead...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

Roche Sees Slowdown in COVID-Driven Sales Growth

(Reuters) -Roche's first-quarter sales rose 10% on strong U.S. demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and specialty drugs but the Swiss drugmaker reaffirmed that a drop in pandemic-related demand would put the brakes on growth. Chief Executive Severin Schwan predicted much lower COVID related sales, mainly from tests and antibody...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Novartis Earnings Preview

Novartis NVS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Novartis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44. Novartis bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Charts Big Pharma Investors Need to Understand

Competition in the global prescription drug market is heating up. Today's most powerful competitors will likely see some of their advantage eroded. Acquisitions remain a wild card that could help the current market leaders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vas Narasimhan
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

Bristol Myers Squibb has a promising pipeline that positions it well for the future. Eli Lilly has paid dividends for more than 100 years and continues to have solid growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Revlon shares slide on news of up to $25 million 'at-the-market' equity offering

Revlon Inc. shares REV, -9.20% fell 5% in premarket trade Monday, after the cosmetics company announced it has filed to sell up to $25 million shares over time through an "at-the-market" offering program. Proceeds of any shares sales will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capex, repayment of debt, acquisitions or stock buybacks. Jefferies is acting as sales agent. "In order to meet the continued demand for the Company's products, some or all of the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program may be used to help alleviate supply chain disruptions previously disclosed by the Company," Revlon said in a statement. Shares have fallen 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cash shifts pull rug under equity markets - strategists

LONDON (Reuters) - A sudden drop in U.S. stocks at the end of last week that morphed into widespread weakness in global markets on Monday can be traced to abrupt shifts to large pools of central bank liquidity rather than hawkish rhetoric from global policymakers. In a note published on...
STOCKS
The Independent

Glaxo beats expectations with boost from Covid treatment

A strong performance from its Covid antibody treatment helped drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline blast through expectations over the last three months.The business turned over £9.8 billion in the first quarter, up 32% from the same period last year.It was considerably ahead of the £9.2 billion experts had been expecting, and benefitted from good performances from the Covid drug and a shingles vaccine.Sales of Xevudy, the Covid treatment, reached more than £1.3 billion over the quarter. Most of that came from the US, where the medicine reached a turnover of £770 million.The medicine is given through a drip in hospital. It works...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Generic Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#Swiss#Refinitiv Data#Roche
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline earnings, revenue beat expectations

GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Wednesday posted higher earnings and revenue for the first quarter, beating expectations as sales rose across the biopharma and consumer healthcare businesses. Net profit at the British pharmaceutical major. GSK,. -1.66%. GSK,. +2.13%. came in at 1.80 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) for the quarter, up from GBP1.07...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
International Business Times

GSK Tops Forecasts As Consumer Health Spin-off Nears

GSK beat first-quarter sales and earnings forecasts on Wednesday, helped by demand for its COVID-19 therapy and shingles vaccine, as the drugmaker moves towards the July separation of its consumer health business. Shares of the British company, which also reiterated its 2022 financial forecasts, were up about 1.7% at 1110...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Novavax Shares Are Rising

Shares of vaccine companies, including Novavax, Inc. NVAX, are trading higher amid COVID-19 concerns due to rising cases in China. Rising COVID-19 cases in China's capital Beijing and Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict "zero-COVID" policy is ongoing, have drawn global attention. The world's second-largest economy has been struggling to...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

European markets close lower as tech and bank stocks slide; HSBC down 5%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as market sentiment continues to be rattled by interest rates, inflation, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.8% after being higher for much of the session. Banks, tech...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Raytheon stock extends pullback after profit beat expectations but sales missed

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX, -0.42% slipped 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight loss, after the aerospace and defense company reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that missed, and provided a mixed outlook. Net income rose to $1.08 billion, or 72 cents a share, from $753 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.01. Revenue grew 3.0% to $15.72 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $15.80 billion. Among Raytheon's business segments, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney sales rose above expectations while Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense sales fell below expectations. For 2022, the company affirmed its adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.60 to $4.80 but lowered its sales outlook to $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion from $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion. The stock has lost 5.1% over the past three sessions since closing at a record $104.97 on April 20. Year to date, the stock has run up 15.7% through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -3.07% slipped 3.07% to $145.79 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -3.95%. falling 3.95% to 12,490.74 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.38%. falling 2.38% to 33,240.18. Moderna Inc. closed...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: General Electric, Warner Bros. Discovery, UPS, 3M and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares slid more than 11% despite the industrial company reporting top and bottom line beats for the first quarter. CEO Lawrence Culp said GE is "trending toward the low end" of its guidance due in part to inflation pressure. Additionally, pressures from supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the spread of Covid hurt GE's revenue by six percentage points, Culp said.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Deutsche Bank Extends Quarterly Profit Streak But Ukraine Clouds Outlook

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as investment banking revenues climbed, but its share price fell as it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings. This year is crucial for Germany's largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing as he tries to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy