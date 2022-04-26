Wells Street Art Festival

Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the...

FESTIVAL ・ 1 DAY AGO