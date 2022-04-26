ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen today: A taste of summer

By WSHU
wshu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll look forward to warmer days during our...

www.wshu.org

The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
The Guardian

NYOGB/Prieto review – ferocity, virtuosity and sheer joy

Alluding to the riot that greeted the first performance of The Rite of Spring in 1913, the title of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain’s latest concert with Carlos Miguel Prieto was Open Up: Running Riot!, and Stravinsky’s groundbreaking ballet was the closing work of a programme that dealt with dismantling cultural divisions and pushing at the boundaries of tradition.
PERFORMING ARTS
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estereo Celebrates Earth Day With Beautifully Choreographed Video For ‘Tierra’

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for Earth Day, Bomba Estéro has released a gorgeously directed video for “Tierra,” a powerful song that paints a brighter future for the environment. “They exploited the mines, they took all the gold, they came for more, but it’s all over,” Bomba Estereo frontwoman Li Saumet sings on the track. She adds, “It can be different — it can be better.” According to founding member Simon Mejia, the video is an homage to the ancient relationships between humans and Mother Nature. “The earth should belong to everyone, as we belong to...
MUSIC
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
ROCK MUSIC
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

Get Jazzed with The Quad City Singers May 26

Join the Quad City Singers for a night of drinks, hors devours & jazz favorites, including Moonglow, Come Rain or Come Shine, Taking a Chance on Love, Come Fly with Me, Operator and many more!. Old Oaks Winery. May 26. Cocktails at 6:00 PM. Concert at 7:00 PM. Get your...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Journey deliver synth soundscapes and scintillating guitar work on new single, You Got the Best of Me

Journey have released You Got the Best of Me, the latest single from upcoming album, Freedom. Accompanying the legendary rock outfit’s latest track is the news that Freedom – Journey’s first studio LP in over a decade – will arrive July 8. When it drops, it will be the group’s 16th studio record in total, and follows 2011’s Eclipse.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Bon Iver’s Sean Carey on Jazz, Loss and Fly Fishing

Sean Carey is both a solo artist — his fourth album as S. Carey, Break Me Open, dropped last Friday — and the second-longest serving member of the folk phenom Bon Iver. When he’s not home with his three kids, he’s in a revolving door of recording studios, stages, hotels, and tour buses. The rest of the time? Well, you’ll find him on the river — fly fishing for trout. For Carey, the two passions of music and fishing are symbiotic: the meditative act of casting a fly while knee-deep in water fuels his creative energy, and provides an escape from the hectic demands of band life.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Glass Effect

In 2020, as part of a “Classic Album Sundays” night at Camden Town’s Jazz Café, Ben Marc joined a suite of jazz musicians and collaborators to perform a live reimagining of DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing....., the groundbreaking 1996 instrumental hip-hop project comprised almost entirely of samples from funk, psychedelia, rock, and ambient vinyl. Marc, who was a music student at Trinity College London at the time of its release, remembered the album from his work upstairs at the Trocadero HMV, seeing in its innovative patchworks—Metallica, Marlena Shaw, Pekka Pohjola, Tangerine Dream, Björk—some of the formal structures of jazz.
MUSIC

