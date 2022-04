April 27, 2022 – Pfizer and BioNTech have applied to the FDA for authorization of their COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5-11, according to an update from Pfizer. The companies submitted data that showed the low-dose booster shot is safe for children 5-11 and could protect them against the Omicron variant. The companies also said a third shot could counter waning immunity about 6 months after the second dose.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO