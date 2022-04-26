ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCKCN_0fKGMfRd00

According to reports, ex-Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage advises the Old Trafford side against selling Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season. He considers it bad for the club.

According to reports, ex-Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage advises the Old Trafford side against selling Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season. He considers it bad for the club.

Since the arrival of the number 7 from Juventus to Old Trafford, he's managed to score 22 goals and provide 3 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until June 2023 and selling him is a possibility under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OL70_0fKGMfRd00

IMAGO / PA Images

Savage believes the Red Devils should keep Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and that it is a terrible idea to even consider getting rid of the Portuguese Striker.

The retired midfielder said “You have got to keep him [Ronaldo], 22 goals this season. Listen, he was brought in to make Manchester United try and win things,”

“He’s stuck to his end of the bargain, he’s got 22 goals in a team that is sixth in the Premier League.”

He added, “His goals have got them 13 points, his goals got them into the knockout stages of the Champions League. People say he’s part of the problem? These people talk nonsense!” according to reports from BTSport .

Author Verdict:

The fans and everyone at Manchester United had high expectations with the arrival of the Portuguese living legend. It was thought that 'CR7' could be the inflexion point for a team that wanted to be back at the top four.

However, nothing happened. It even got worse for Rangnick's side which is about to finish the season trophyless and out of the Champions League group stage.

An embarrassing situation a giant like Manchester United should not be facing.

Sports
