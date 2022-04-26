CBS 13 Sports: Season Finales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Rio Grande baseball team preps for the postseason, four seniors have decided to play ball at the next level. Eduardo Cardenas has committed to Pima Community College while Antonio Carmona, Jose Galindo and Marcus Sanchez will be playing at Luna Community College. Head coach Orlando Griego has sent over 130 […]
LUBBOCK, TX- Texas Tech has signed Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams to a contract extension. In his first season leading the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball program for the school, Adams took the team to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness Tournament and to a 27-10 overall record. Today, Adams was rewarded for his work with a contract extension through 2026-2027.
Rick Benjamin receives a new football as a present every birthday. Now the veteran coach has unwrapped the keys to the Coronado High School program. And this older machine needs plenty of TLC to run right.
Arizona State and Southern Methodist basketball rescheduled a home-and-home series with the first game set for next season in Dallas, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on Monday. The second meeting will be played during the 2024-25 campaign at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The original series was scheduled for...
A local event that draws thousands of youngsters each year and is one of the most successful undertakings for the Colorado State University Pueblo athletic department is set to return on Friday. The 17th annual Art & Lorraine Gonzales baseball and softball clinic Pack the Park event, hosted by the...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The largest hotel in Arizona that was scheduled to open in Glendale in the fall of 2022 has been delayed. Officials announced the VAI Resort will now open in the late spring of 2023. Previously, project management had predicted the resort would open well before the Super Bowl coming to State Farm Stadium in February 2023.
Former Iowa State offensive tackle Joey Ramos is transferring to Arizona State, he announced Monday on Twitter. Ramos is a Metro Phoenix native and played high school ball at Deer Valley in Glendale. He spent four seasons at Iowa State, redshirting in 2018 before finding a special teams role in 2019.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was 16 days ago when UTEP women’s basketball guard Katia Gallegos announced her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and now she’s announced where she will continue her collegiate basketball career. On Sunday, the UTEP transfer announced on her Instagram that she has committed to Tulsa. The Franklin […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland High School star wide receiver Demarion “DJ” Crest committed to play for Texas Tech on Monday, he announced on his Twitter page. Crest, one of the top El Paso football players in the Class of 2023, moved quickly in committing to the Red Raiders. New Tech head coach Joey […]
The former Franklin High and UTEP star, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month after three all-conference seasons at UTEP, announced her decision on Instagram Sunday evening by posting a picture of herself in a Tulsa No. 0 jersey with the headline “COMMITTED”.
The UTEP men's basketball team has its newest name from the transfer portal, one that Miner fans might remember. Southern Miss transfer guard Tae Hardy announced today that he will be committing to play at UTEP. He is a junior transfer and will be an immediate impact player for the Miners this fall. Jake Lieberman first reported the news on Twitter.
