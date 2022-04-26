ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All new Kia Niro starts at £27,745 with electric e-Niro costing £34,995

By James Fossdyke
motor1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe revamped Kia Niro family SUV is now available to pre-order in the UK with prices starting at £27,745. As before, the Niro will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric forms – although the all-electric e-Niro has been rebranded as the Niro EV – and customers also have to...

uk.motor1.com

