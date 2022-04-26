All new Kia Niro starts at £27,745 with electric e-Niro costing £34,995

Eight months ago, Ferrari returned to V6 power with the reveal of the 296 GTB, a hybrid successor to the Dino of yesteryear. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine contributes to a combined power output of 818 horsepower and is a true marvel of engineering. On its own, it produces 653 hp for a record-breaking specific output that not even Bugatti can claim. Heck, even one of the finest track-biased supercars of its generation, the McLaren 765 LT Spider, can only produce 755 hp. Simply put, this 205-mph Italian supercar is very special, but what if you want your hair pulled back while your heart is racing? S&M is one option, and the recently revealed 296 GTS (the open-top version of the GTB) is another. Let's see what it's all about. The car, not the fetish.

