Ashland, KY

Central Park Sensory Garden Opening

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project several years in the making is finally being completed in Central Park. It has been several years since Carly Stout first approached the Parks Board with the idea of putting a Sensory Garden into the area of Central Park where the old horseshoe pit used to be. After many...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Ashland Beacon A#The Parks Board
