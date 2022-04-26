ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

From Elizabeth Hudson: The Special Sauce

By Elizabeth Hudson
ourstate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might think they’re all the same — hamburgers — as common on any North Carolina menu as a barbecue sandwich, as sweet tea, as a fizzy fountain Pepsi. Nothing special, you might think: a plain bun, softened by the heat of a steamer; a patty smashed on a flat-top with...

www.ourstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Colossal Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Chef Jonavin from Thrive features another amazing dish on Studio 10- colossal shrimp with a crabmeat stuffing. He’s also sharing gifts that Mom will love for Mother’s Day!. 10 Ritz crackers finely ground (slightly less than ½ cup crumbs) 2 Tbsp unsalted butter melted. 1 tsp Old...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Sandwich#Laurel Hill#Hamburgers#Food Drink#American#Little Castle#The Master Burger Plate#Boone Drug
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Quiche Lorraine Recipes and the Winner Is a Perfect 10

When I was growing up, my mother worked part-time in a tea shop, where she made quiche after quiche day after day. She was known around town as “the quiche lady” and I was frequently lucky enough to eat a slice or two. Over the years, I’ve eaten quiche from French cafés and made many of my own, and I continue to love the dish for its all-day appeal. Let’s just say that I have thoughts about quiche.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Channel Nebraska

Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
RECIPES
Mount Airy News

No rest for rest area drinking debate

Council members spar with Cawley over previous vote. For the second time in as many weeks, Mount Airy officials have popped the cork on a debate surrounding potential alcohol availability in a public rest area downtown — but with no clear consensus emerging. When the city council met Thursday...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Wondermom

Chicken Asparagus Crepes

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Chicken Asparagus Crepes are light, fluffy, and perfectly filling. Top them with some of your favorite savory or sweet toppings for the perfect breakfast or brunch dish!. If you love delicious brunch recipes then...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Philly Cheesesteak Recipe

Sure, maybe apple pie is the quintessential "as American as" food, but offered the choice between a soggy slice of pie and one of these classic American sandwiches, which would you choose? Yeah, the Philly cheesesteak, right? We thought so. Chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has been smitten with these excellent East Coast eats since her teenage years: "I visited Philadelphia when I was looking at colleges and sought out Philly cheesesteaks when I went, so I based this [recipe] off of what I had there."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy