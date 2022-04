Little Mix have announced that the final date of their tour will be streamed live for fans to watch from home.The girl group – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – announced that they would be taking a hiatus at the end of their Confetti tour back in December.The tour’s final date is scheduled for 14 May at the O2 Arena, London, and will be available to view remotely with the purchase of a live stream ticket.The “Sweet Melody” singers shared the surprise news of their streaming plans with a post on social media late on Tuesday (26...

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO