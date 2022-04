LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Things seem the same on the backside a couple weeks out from the Derby. The contenders galloping around the Churchill Downs track under the watchful eye of their trainers, but there’s something missing...Bob Baffert. “It’s pretty strange. You know, he’s always well represented, and when he shows up you know he’s going to be tough to beat,” said trainer Todd Pletcher.

