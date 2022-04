When we talk about the greatest drafts in Dallas Cowboys history over the course of this century the one at the very top is arguably 2005. Landing players like Marcus Spears, Marion Barber, Chris Canty, and Jay Ratliff all in one haul is pretty impressive. Of course. the group was headlined by DeMarcus Ware, which is what puts it so high in contention for the top overall given that he will one day have a bust in Canton, Ohio.

