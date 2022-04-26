ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bo Bichette's slam powers Blue Jays' win over Red Sox

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Bo Bichette hit his first career grand slam to break a tie in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-2 Monday night.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs for Toronto in the opener of a four-game series.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed two runs, five hits and one walk while striking out four in seven-plus innings.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Boston loaded the bases with one out in the second on a double, a walk and a single, but Christian Arroyo bounced back to Berrios to start a home-to-first double play.

Toronto center fielder George Springer made a running, diving catch in left center on a drive by Kevin Plawecki to end the top of the fifth.

Gurriel led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer to left, his second of the season.

Chapman hit his third homer of the season with two out in the seventh inning.

After Xander Bogaerts led off the fourth with a single, Berrios retired 12 batters in a row until Bobby Dalbec and Arroyo led off the eighth with singles.

Adam Cimber (4-0) replaced Berrios. Plawecki sacrificed the runners to second and third and Enrique Hernandez hit an RBI single. Alex Verdugo tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Matt Strahm (1-1) replaced Eovaldi and allowed a one-out single to Santiago Espinal and an infield hit on a bunt by Bradley Zimmer when Dalbec dropped the pitcher’s flip to first.

Tyler Danish took over and allowed Springer’s single to load the bases. Bichette hit his second homer of the season to right field and Toronto led 6-2.

Julian Merryweather pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth.

Toronto put Cavan Biggio on the COVID-related injured list on Monday and promoted right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Red Sox put right-handers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the COVID-19 restricted list on Monday.

Boston added right-handers Danish and John Schreiber. Catcher Plawecki was reinstated from the COVID-related IL. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, was not with the team.

FanSided

4 good things happening for the Red Sox this season

This season hasn’t been all bad for the Boston Red Sox so far. The Boston Red Sox have been off to a less than pleasant start. The bats have continued to stay cold. They have more losses than wins. The Sox are only half a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. Things are definitely not going Boston’s way right now.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

How Boston Red Sox announcer Mike Monaco went from NESN intern nicknamed ‘Zack Greinke’ to play-by-play man in 10 years

Ten years ago, Mike Monaco wasn’t known as “Mike” in the hallways of NESN’s Watertown studios. He was “Zack.”. When former NESN analyst (and MLB slugger) Matt Stairs first met Monaco, he told him he struck a resemblance to former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke. And so Monaco, who spent the summer before his sophomore year at Notre Dame as a NESN intern, rolled with it.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia taking seat Tuesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Travis Demeritte is replacing Heredia in right field and hitting eighth. The Braves placed Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, so Arcia should see an uptick in playing time in the short-term.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman catching for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Heineman will catch for right-hander Ross Stripling on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Wacha and Boston. Zack Collins will move to the designated hitter role with Santiago Espinal moving to the bench.
BOSTON, MA
