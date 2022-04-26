ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Luis Gonzalez's first career homer lifts Giants over Brewers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Sbru_0fKFyRbq00

Luis Gonzalez hit his first major league home run with one aboard in the top of the ninth inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-2 victory over the Brewers on Monday night in a one-game stopover in Milwaukee.

Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk off Jake Cousins (2-1), who came on to start the ninth. Gonzalez then sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right. He was playing in his fourth big-league game of the season and the 13th of his career.

Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher used in a bullpen game, tossed a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Willy Adames, who entered the day hitting .190, brought the Brewers even at 2-2 in the eighth with his second homer, a two-out solo shot to left-center off Jake McGee (1-1).

The Giants finished their 11-game road trip 8-3, their best winning percentage on a trip of 10 or more games since going 8-2 from July 14-24, 1994.

After managing just two hits and no runs in 6 2/3 innings against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, Joc Pederson put the Giants up 2-1 in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer off Trevor Gott. Curt Casali lined a two-out double to left, and Pederson followed with his sixth home run, sending a 1-0 pitch 435 feet to right-center.

Burnes, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed a first-inning single and then exited after giving up a two-out single to Gonzalez in the seventh. He walked two and hit a batter, while striking out 11 -- his 14th career game of 10 or more strikeouts -- as he lowered his ERA to 1.75.

Keston Hiura manufactured a small-ball run in the second to put Milwaukee up 1-0. Hiura beat out an infield single to third and took second on Lorenzo Cain’s sharp groundout to short. Hiura moved to third on an errant pickoff throw by Dominic Leone, then scored on Mike Brosseau’s two-out infield single to short.

The Giants’ single-game stop in Milwaukee was one of three rescheduled games from a series that was postponed due to the delayed start of the season following the lockout. The other two games from that series will be made up in a doubleheader on Sept. 8.

The Brewers head to Pittsburgh for three games against the Pirates starting Tuesday, while the Giants continue home for a two-game series against the Oakland A’s.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart on Giants' bench Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Gott
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Mike Brosseau
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Homer
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Dominic Leone
Person
Curt Casali
Reuters

Two 3-run homers power Giants past A's

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater backed the nine-strikeout pitching of Carlos Rodon with three-run home runs on Tuesday, sending the San Francisco Giants to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics in the opener of a two-game interleague series. Rodon (3-0) continued his strikeout assault by fanning eight or...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies past error-prone Rockies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory Monday night. Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0. Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL. Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Brewers
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy