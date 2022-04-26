A Letter To Linen, My Toxic Summer Boyfriend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hiking and wearing shorts don't always mix, especially if your favorite trail is ridden with sharp rocks, unexpected slopes, and pesky insects. They're also not a great option if you'd prefer to limit your skin's sun exposure and skip the chafing. But for many, pants aren't considered a go-to because of their tendency to trap in heat, especially in warm weather, and many pairs can be restrictive. However, there's one pair that's been earning high praise from Amazon shoppers for its cooling fabric, comfortable fit, and generous pockets: the Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants.
