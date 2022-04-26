ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: Barcelona to let De Jong leave for £58m

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona would be willing to let Frenkie de Jong leave for a fee of 70m euros (£58m), with Manchester United interested in the midfielder. (El Chiringuito), external. United could...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
ESPN

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo agrees new contract with €1bn release clause

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has agreed a new contract until 2026 with his release clause rising to €1 billion ($1.16bn), the club have announced. Araujo's previous deal was due to expire in 2023 and ESPN revealed last month that both Manchester United and Liverpool were keen on signing the Uruguay international.
ESPN

Stats: Ronaldo 100, Liverpool 50, PSG and Bayern Munich record 10

Two league champions. A domestic cup winner. This weekend saw some dramatic action as Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of France and Bayern Munich of Germany, while Real Betis beat Valencia to win the Copa del Rey. Elsewhere, in England, the race to the title remains as tight as ever with Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, keeping the gap at one point. In Serie A, Inter Milan beat Roma, but a 92nd-minute winner saw AC Milan keep the gap at the top at two (though Inter have a game in hand).
SB Nation

Why a German soccer player got a red card on purpose

Why would a player want to get thrown out of a game? Well, what if you know you’re headed for a suspension and want to serve it as soon as possible? If that sounds weird, well, blame the German football calendar. Bundesliga, like many European football leagues, plays a...
SkySports

Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window. Pau Torres has received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as the Premier League sides prepare to activate his £50m release clause in the summer (The Sun, April 27). Chelsea could be set...
