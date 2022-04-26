Transfer news: Barcelona to let De Jong leave for £58m

Two league champions. A domestic cup winner. This weekend saw some dramatic action as Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of France and Bayern Munich of Germany, while Real Betis beat Valencia to win the Copa del Rey. Elsewhere, in England, the race to the title remains as tight as ever with Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, keeping the gap at one point. In Serie A, Inter Milan beat Roma, but a 92nd-minute winner saw AC Milan keep the gap at the top at two (though Inter have a game in hand).

