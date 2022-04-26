ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City considering a move for Rice

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are mulling over a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, who has also been a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Daily Mail

Everton players are responsible for HALF of all yellow cards dished out for simulation in the Premier League this campaign... with Anthony Gordon the third player to be booked for diving in the two matches against Liverpool

There have been 12 yellow cards issued for diving in the Premier League this season and Everton have been responsible for half of them. Anthony Gordon was the latest to be punished during Everton's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Second-half goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kyle Walker and John Stones doubtful for Man City’s tie with Real Madrid

Kyle Walker and John Stones both remain doubtful for the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.Right-back Walker has missed City’s last three games while centre-back Stones suffered a knock in the Premier League victory over Brighton last Wednesday.The potential absence of the England pair means City could have significant defensive issues for the Etihad Stadium clash as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is suspended.Manager Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “They are doubts. They didn’t train.“Kyle has not trained for the last week to 10 days and John not since Brighton.“We’ll have the training session. I don’t know what will come out of it but let’s see how they feel. I’ll speak with them, see how they feel and take a decision.” Read More PM to ‘unleash terror’ over ‘Basic Instinct’ source - follow live
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: AC Milan close to reaching deal for Origi

AC Milan are close to reaching a deal with Liverpool striker Divock Origi. (Calciomercato), external. Neco Williams says he does not know where he will be playing football next season. The right-back is currently on loan at Fulham from Liverpool. (Wales Online), external. Meanwhile, Stade Reims will let Hugo Ekitike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

The UEFA Champions League semifinals start Tuesday with a massive clash in England as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first of two legs. These two teams have plenty of recent history in the competition, meeting in the 2015/16 semifinals with Real winning, while City bounced Los Blancos in the round of 16 in the 2019-20 edition of the competition. They've met six times all time, with two wins for reach and two draws. This time around, City are the favorites to advance, but Carlo Ancelotti's team have taken care of PSG and Chelsea, feeling confident they can do the same here with Pep Guardiola's side.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, Liverpool vs. Villarreal odds: Jurgen Klopp's men overwhelming favorites

The UEFA Champions League is back this midweek with the first legs of the semifinals and Villarreal CF are aiming to extend their fairytale run against Liverpool on Wednesday. Unai Emery's unfancied Spanish outfit travel to Anfield for the opening leg and will be aiming to repeat strong showings on the road against Bayern Munich and Juventus which have earned them a deserved final four berth.
UEFA
Sports
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger agrees a four-year contract with Real Madrid - on bigger wages than Chelsea ever offered - as he nears a Stamford Bridge exit after telling Thomas Tuchel he is leaving

Antonio Rudiger is expected to join Real Madrid at the end of the season as his Chelsea career draws to a close. The Germany defender, 29, has agreed a deal in principle to join the Spanish giants this summer following extensive talks. Rudiger is set to sign a four-year contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Premier League talking points

April 24 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Everton, stalwarts of the Premier League, face the real prospect of seeing their 68-year stay in the English top flight come to an end this season after a damaging weekend. Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers coupled with Everton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher tips both Liverpool and Man City to drop points in Premier League title run-in

Jamie Carragher believes both Manchester City and Liverpool will drop points in the Premier League title run-in.Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides are still only separated by one point at the top of the table.With five games remaining, Carragher believes both teams will slip up with both sides winning their games since the 2-2 draw between the contenders at the Etihad.“We’re talking about two brilliant teams,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.“You can’t really split them in an area of the game, but I can see both of them dropping points.”While analysing the similarities and differences between the title rivals,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

