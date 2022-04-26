ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korean stocks rebound from six-week low, automakers lead gains

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded from a six-week low on Tuesday after Wall Street’s overnight rise and the country’s better-than-expected GDP data, with automakers leading the gains. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.18 points, or 0.42%, to 2,668.31, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session.

** The index shed some of its earlier gains as U.S. monetary tightening and China’s lockdown measures still weighed, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.30% and peer SK Hynix rose 2.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.19%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp gained 2.75% and 4.90% respectively, on better-than-expected first-quarter results.

** South Korea’s economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from the preceding three months on coronavirus curbs and surging inflation but managed to top estimates, while a slowing Chinese economy clouded the outlook for the coming months.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 250.2 billion won ($199.86 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The KOSPI has fallen 10.39% so far this year.

** The won closed trading at 1,250.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,249.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,251.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,252.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 105.66 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.865%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 3.206%. ($1 = 1,251.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

