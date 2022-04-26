ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New Mark Meadows messages released

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trove of text messages show how former Pres. Trump’s inner circle...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham congratulates Judge Jackson with an odd attack ad

Four days ago, at 1:53 p.m. eastern, the Senate formally confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. It was about six hours later, at 8:12 p.m. eastern, when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham congratulated the first Black woman ever confirmed to the nation’s highest court by releasing an attack ad.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Ivanka Trump's testimony could hurt her father the most

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, recently appeared voluntarily before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She testified for eight hours, reportedly invoking no privileges. If she testified fully and truthfully, there is a very good chance the information she provided incriminated her father.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy