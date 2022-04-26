ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Kootenai Harvest Festival

 1 day ago

The 2022 Kootenai Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Riverfront Park Pavilion, on the banks of the Kootenai River, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Kootenai Harvest Festival offers a fun-filled day for the whole family where you can enjoy local vendor shopping, a locally sourced Harvest Meal served by the Gracious Table, and live music all day with a Harvest Dance performance by Karina Hancock Dance Studio. There will also be a large variety of vendors, a beer garden, and tons of family fun!

The Harvest Festival is sponsored by the Libby Chamber of Commerce and The Farmers Market at Libby. The mission, of both the annual Kootenai Harvest Festival and the weekly Farmers Market at Libby, is to provide a place for local farmers, artists, and craftspeople to connect directly with the local community.

Vendors can pick up a Vendor Application from the Chamber Office, Farmers Market, or download the application from our website. If you have any questions regarding the Kootenai Harvest Festival, please contact Jule Mason at the Chamber Office (406) 293-4167.

