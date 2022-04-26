ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Nonprofit leader steps into library foundation role

By The Daily Inter Lake
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork Eagle
 1 day ago

A seasoned nonprofit leader has been tapped as the new executive director of the ImagineIF Library Foundation.

Adam Tunnell has worked with local organizations since 2009 and is also a former board member and treasurer of the library foundation. Since 2019, he has been the general manager of the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store.

“The library and foundation are in new territories and I’m not one to shy away from challenges,” Tunnell said in a release. “I look forward to working with our community and elected officials to advance all of our goals.”

Tunnell’s resume also includes operations director of the Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival and manager and operations director of Loon Lake Camp.

He joined the library foundation board in 2019 and then stepped away from his role as treasurer to pursue the executive director position.

The library foundation’s mission is to raise donations to enhance the services of the ImagineIF Libraries. Former foundation executive director Charlotte Housel resigned from the position in February after serving in the position since 2017.

Library foundation board chair Sara Busse praised Tunnell for taking over the leadership position.

“Adam has all the qualities we are looking for in terms of leadership, a passion for literacy and the future of our community libraries,” Busse said in a release. “We look forward to his fresh perspective in working with different audiences to further the mission of the foundation.”

The foundation says Tunnell is committed to finishing the current Bigfork Library capital campaign, which is halfway to its $1.6 million fundraising goal.

Donations raised through the foundation go toward library programs including the library’s popular Summer Experience program for Flathead Valley youth.

Tunnell’s first day will be May 2.

For more information on the foundation, visit https://www.imagineiflibraryfoundation.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Local
Montana Society
Flathead Beacon

Two Incumbents, Four Newcomers Vie for Kalispell School Board Positions

Compared to 2021, when opposition to school masking policies prompted a bloc of outspoken challengers to try unsuccessfully to unseat a slate of incumbents, this year’s school board election in Kalispell is somewhat less contentious but no less crowded. The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees races will be...
KALISPELL, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork, MT
15
Followers
43
Post
769
Views
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy