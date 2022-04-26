ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana elk management group to meet April 28

By Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
The Western News
The Western News
 1 day ago

HELENA – The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be streamed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

Anyone interested in offering comment during the public comment portion of the meeting must register on the FWP website by April 27 at noon.

The group is interested in the public commentors addressing this specific question: “What key factors should be considered to develop recommendations that balance hunter and landowner interests in elk management?”

The group is composed of 12 citizens, selected by FWP, who represent a broad range of viewpoints and experience. The group is tasked with developing a set of recommendations to address elk management issues and improve relationships among stakeholders.

The group’s recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31.

For more information about the advisory group and to watch the April 28 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group .

If you wish to make a comment at the meeting via Zoom, register here. The deadline to register is for comments is noon on April 27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Western News

Gray wolf recovery significant in wildlife conservation

To the editor: Idaho and Montana’s successful recovery of the gray wolf was a significant achievement in species conservation. In less than ten years, not only were biological recovery targets for gray wolves met, they were exceeded. Unfortunately, delisting of the wolf has been mired in politics rather than informed by science. Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland authored an editorial, devoid of facts but flushed with alarmist rhetoric, perpetuating the false narrative that Idaho and Montana’s wildlife management policies are driving gray wolves to extinction. What’s more, the Secretary disregarded both the spirit and procedure of the Endangered Species Act...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Legals for April, 12 2022

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The City of Troy will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 7:00 pm, at City Hall located at 301 E. Kootenai, Troy, MT, for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding a proposed application to the Montana Department of Commerce's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and other programs, as applicable, for a Water System Improvements Project located in the City of Troy, Montana. At the public hearing, the proposed project will be explained, including the purpose and proposed area of the project, activities, budget, possible sources of funding, and any costs that...
TROY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Government
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fwp#Zoom
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Huge Hollywood Movie Set In Montana Makes Big Reference

You have to respect a movie that is set in Montana and has a nice, subtle reference to the Big Sky state. If you didn't catch it, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released this past weekend in theaters to a worldwide total of $140 million in three days. The weird part about the first and second Sonic The Hedgehog movies is that they are set in the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

New Western Filmed in Montana Set To Release This Summer

If there is one thing that Montanans will always love watching, it's a great Western film, especially when the movie is filmed and set in Montana. Deadline announced that a new Western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, has not only been picked up by a North American distributor but announced a release date for the film as well. Murder at Yellowstone City was filmed entirely at the backlot outside of Livingston, Montana, and has a stacked cast.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

MDT Shares Timely Warning For Montana Marijuana Users

The sale of recreational cannabis was legalized in January, but that doesn't mean you can drive under the influence. The Montana Department of Transportation recently sent out a message to marijuana users in the state on April 20, a date celebrated by users of marijuana around the world. It turns...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snake River named one of nation’s imperiled waterways

The threat that dams and climate change pose to wild salmon and steelhead landed the lower Snake River on a national environmental group’s list of the nation’s most endangered waterways. American Rivers released its annual list of rivers the group deems to be critically endangered and placed the Snake in the second spot. That is down one spot from the 2021 list that had the Snake as the nation’s most imperiled. ...
OREGON STATE
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
38
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy