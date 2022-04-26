Montana elk management group to meet April 28

HELENA – The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be streamed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

Anyone interested in offering comment during the public comment portion of the meeting must register on the FWP website by April 27 at noon.

The group is interested in the public commentors addressing this specific question: “What key factors should be considered to develop recommendations that balance hunter and landowner interests in elk management?”

The group is composed of 12 citizens, selected by FWP, who represent a broad range of viewpoints and experience. The group is tasked with developing a set of recommendations to address elk management issues and improve relationships among stakeholders.

The group’s recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31.

For more information about the advisory group and to watch the April 28 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group .

If you wish to make a comment at the meeting via Zoom, register here. The deadline to register is for comments is noon on April 27.