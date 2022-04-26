Kathy Lou James Ginter, 64, entered the presence of her loving Savior on Monday, April 18, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born on June 28, 1957 to David and Beverly James at Thermopolis, Wyoming. She moved to Libby with her family as a small child.

Kathy attended public schools and graduated from Libby High School in 1975. She met the love of her life, Arnie in 1974 and they were married on July 18, 1975. They spent the next 41 years together and had 2 daughters Mary Ann and Debra Dee. She loved to sew quilts, yard sales, doing her Sudoku puzzles and most of all spending time with her friends and family. She worked at the Libby Care Center for many years until she retired to spend time with family.

Kathy was there for everybody and after the death of her mother, she kept the family together. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnie, her parents, her brother Jesse and numerous grandparents.

Survivors include her two daughters Mary Ann and Debra Dee (Luther) Ball; her grandchildren (even her extras) whom she loved with all her heart, David, Justin and McKenzie Barrager; Leeroy, Keigan and Dawson Ball; Jayson “Bubba” Snow; 7 brothers David (Hazel) James; Kenny (Cindy) James; Steve, Tim and Terry James of Libby; Cliff (Linda) James, Troy; Russell (Mary) James, Post Falls, ID; 3 sisters Marilyn (Dennis) Randolph, Three Forks, MT; Brenda James, Missoula; and Dia (Bob) Lanman, Libby; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too many to mention.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Graveside services will follow at City of Libby Cemetery with a potluck reception to follow at the VFW.



