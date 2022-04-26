ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Kathy Lou James Ginter, 64

The Western News
The Western News
 1 day ago

Kathy Lou James Ginter, 64, entered the presence of her loving Savior on Monday, April 18, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on June 28, 1957 to David and Beverly James at Thermopolis, Wyoming. She moved to Libby with her family as a small child.

Kathy attended public schools and graduated from Libby High School in 1975. She met the love of her life, Arnie in 1974 and they were married on July 18, 1975. They spent the next 41 years together and had 2 daughters Mary Ann and Debra Dee. She loved to sew quilts, yard sales, doing her Sudoku puzzles and most of all spending time with her friends and family. She worked at the Libby Care Center for many years until she retired to spend time with family.

Kathy was there for everybody and after the death of her mother, she kept the family together. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnie, her parents, her brother Jesse and numerous grandparents.

Survivors include her two daughters Mary Ann and Debra Dee (Luther) Ball; her grandchildren (even her extras) whom she loved with all her heart, David, Justin and McKenzie Barrager; Leeroy, Keigan and Dawson Ball; Jayson “Bubba” Snow; 7 brothers David (Hazel) James; Kenny (Cindy) James; Steve, Tim and Terry James of Libby; Cliff (Linda) James, Troy; Russell (Mary) James, Post Falls, ID; 3 sisters Marilyn (Dennis) Randolph, Three Forks, MT; Brenda James, Missoula; and Dia (Bob) Lanman, Libby; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too many to mention.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Graveside services will follow at City of Libby Cemetery with a potluck reception to follow at the VFW.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Western News

Harvey “Dale” Vinson, 82

Harvey “Dale” Vinson, 82, passed away at his home on April 5, 2022, in Libby shortly after celebrating his 82nd birthday. Dale was born March 24, 1940, in Kalispell. He spent his childhood and later life in Troy and Libby. A hard worker, he was employed by the lumber mill, followed by Union Oil, and eventually W.R. Grace.   During his time at the mill, Dale met Sheryl Fuhlendorf in downtown Libby while dragging the gut in his ‘57 Chevy. They were married one year later on Oct. 21, 1961. Dale and Sheryl were blessed with three daughters who were his pride...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Lynda Marie Garrison, 64

Lynda Marie Garrison, 64, died on April 6, 2022, at her home in Troy of natural causes. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Kelly "Woods" Jellesed, 62

Kelly "Woods" Jellesed, 62, of Troy passed away on April 4, 2022, at the age of 62 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Williston, N.D., to Janice and Frederick Jellesed. Kelly was a carpenter who got his passion for the trade from his late father, Fred. He was also a proud "papa," and his world revolved around his grandchildren. Some of his favorite memories were taking the kids swimming in Callahan Creek and fishing at Kilbrennan Lake. Always the jokester, Kelly had a nickname for anyone he loved and would use that name almost exclusively. He is survived by his mother, Janice Jellesed; siblings, Steve (Earlene) Jellesed, Dave Jellesed and Lana (Doogie) Garrison; three children, Michael (Stephanie) Jellesed, Ryan Jellesed and Megan (Ben) Patton; and his three grandchildren, Kirsti Jellesed, Sean Jellesed and Riley Bettis. In accordance with Kelly's wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family will hold a celebration of life in the summer. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
TROY, MT
The Western News

Ann Simpson

On Oct. 17, 2021 longtime Libby resident and beloved teacher Ann Simpson lost her fight with cancer. Ann moved to Libby to begin a long and wonderful career as an elementary teacher. She loved all her students and had such joy teaching generations of families. When she was not spending time with her kids and grandchildren, Ann loved genealogy and learning the history of her family. She leaves behind her children Brenna McDnough, Jon Simpson and Ryan Simpson as well as her grandchildren Cade and Carson McDnough, Katlyn and Zackary Morrison and Kalia McEwin. Her family will have a celebration of life in Trinidad, CA one of her favorite places.
LIBBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
Libby, MT
Obituaries
City
Libby, MT
State
Wyoming State
City
Troy, MT
City
Missoula, MT
The Western News

Kenneth "Kenny" Moe

Kenneth "Kenny" Moe passed away tragically and suddenly on April 15, 2022, in a car accident. Kenny was born on September 23, 1966, to Marvin and Diana Moe in The Dalles, Ore. He would attend his elementary education in Selah, Wash., and go on to attend junior high and high school in Libby. He would further his education in electronics and help with his father’s logging business. Kenny loved sports, hunting, fishing and music. He had a gift of playing by ear and could play both the guitar and drums. Kenny went on to marry and had a son and daughter, and he was also beautifully blessed to become a grandfather in 2020. Kenny is survived by his parents, Marvin and Diana Moe; son, Gunner Moe and Lana Brown, as well as their daughter, Ember Kay; his daughter, Haillee Nicole; his sister, Colleen Gallegos; a nephew, Edward Gallegos; niece, Carol; and great-niece, Eva. Ken will be dearly missed. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. - John 3:16 Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Russell “Rusty” Bache, 71

Russell “Rusty” Bache, 71, passed away of natural causes on April 5, 2022, at his home. Rusty was born March 8, 1951, to Fred and Norma Bache in Kalispell. He grew up in Libby with his three younger siblings: Cora Lee, Kenny and Jody. He graduated in 1969 from Libby High School. Rusty was baptized March 27, 1971, and confirmed March 28, 1971. He married Rhonda Cole on April 1, 1971, and then joined the U.S. Navy as a dental technician on April 5, 1971. Rusty and Rhonda’s Naval adventures started at his first duty station in Puerto Rico. On July 13, 1975,...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Elizabeth Claire Troyer

Elizabeth Claire Troyer was born unassisted on April 7 at home in Libby to David Troyer and Anna Schrock Troyer. Elizabeth weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20-1/4 inches long. She joins her two-year-old brother William.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
38
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy