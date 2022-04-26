Spring migration birding day May 7 in Libby

Find, identify and enjoy local and migrating wild birds on Saturday, May 7 in Libby.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m., in the Viking Room of the Venture Inn in Libby at 1015 U.S. 2. After a brief discussion on how to find and identify birds of prey, waterfowl, woodpeckers, shorebirds, and songbirds, the group will head to the field.

The day will consist of road tours and good viewing spots, with a few short walks on private lands to scope for birds. All levels of birders are welcome.

Participants should arrive prepared for a day of field exploration with a full tank of gas, water, lunch, snacks, proper clothing layers and footwear, hats, sunscreen, binoculars, birding books, spotting scopes, and a good sense of humor.

The group will check several diverse habitat situations and locations, and the usual distance of walks are less than one-quarter mile one-way.

The class is sponsored by Libby Base Camp Hostel, and folks needing accommodations can check them out at airbnb sites. All Instructors are both college educated and experienced.

Wrap up is approximately 2:30 p.m. The will will happen rain or shine. Spaces limited, adults only, no dogs allowed.

All participants must register by calling 406-291-2154, or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.