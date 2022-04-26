ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Seth Meyers Offers Ivanka Trump A Coup-Planning Tip After New Texts Revealed

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdqUS_0fKFlDkV00

A new trove of texts to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was released Monday and one particularly upbeat message from Ivanka Trump stuck out to Seth Meyers .

“You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!” former President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser texted on Nov. 5, 2020, two days after the election.

“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instructor,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday.

“Also, just a tip,” he added. “If you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat?”

Meyers then imagined another text: “Hey guys, just wanted to have all our secret communications in one place just in case anyone needs to access them in future! Here’s an idea: Should we do the coup on TikTok? I think that would totally slay!!! LMK!”

Watch the roast below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why Ivanka Trump's testimony could hurt her father the most

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, recently appeared voluntarily before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She testified for eight hours, reportedly invoking no privileges. If she testified fully and truthfully, there is a very good chance the information she provided incriminated her father.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
HuffPost

HuffPost

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy