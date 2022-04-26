ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44 billion

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
 1 day ago

Jameela Jamil announced that she’s leaving Twitter after the platform accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the company.

As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.

But despite the Tesla CEO urging his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter, it seems as though some stars are deactivating their accounts for good.

Former “The Good Place” actress Jamil is among those, after saying she’s leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment will change after Musk takes charge.

“Ah he got Twitter,” Jamil tweeted alongside four images of herself with her dog. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really any excuse to show pics of Barold.”

“I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck,” she concluded.

Jameela Jamil announced she's quitting Twitter over Elon Musk's purchase of the app, saying the transition will lead to "totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny."
Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e

— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jamil had previously hinted at her plans to stop using the site if Musk’s acquisition succeeded.

On Monday, she tweeted, “One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will FINALLY leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

Musk, who has said he wants to buy Twitter in order to restore the platform’s adherence to free speech principles, will pay $54.20 per share for the company, which he has vowed to take private.

🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement .

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

