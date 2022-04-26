ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Catherine McMullen is ready to be Clackamas County clerk

By Jaime Mathis
 1 day ago
Jaime Mathis: Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately.

I have lived in Clackamas County for over 35 years and during this time, Sherry Hall has been the county clerk for almost half of them. The vast majority of the elections I have participated in have been administered by her. I have always been a very engaged voter around issues and public facing candidates, but I took for granted that the actual people who make sure our elections are secure, accurate, accessible and well-run were doing just that.

It is crucial for voters to have correct information about what we are voting for and where to drop off our ballots. On April 18, when I looked up the official drop box sites for Clackamas County on the clerk's website, the dates for the May primary election (May 17) read "October 14th-November 3rd, 2020." After digging around the site, I finally found that official ballot boxes open 20 days before the election, when the official date of the May election was, and then counted backward 20 days to find out the earliest I could actually drop off my ballot.

Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately. As I researched her career, I began compiling a timeline of newspaper articles and media coverage on her elections-related mistakes and their cost to the taxpayers of Clackamas County. In nearly every election, Sherry Hall has made either an informational error, such as leaving key ballot measures off the ballot, or included false information that has resulted in having to reprint thousands of ballots, which cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Clackamas County's chair in 2010 said of this, "Ms. Hall neglected the single most important duty of her office -- to ensure that our elections run smoothly."

This is not a matter of ideology, but of basic competence by a fellow elected official.

State legislators make less than $40,000 per year to do the critical work of creating the laws for our state. They are compelled to run very public campaigns and face intense public scrutiny over their qualifications and their character. This is not the case with our county clerk.

Clackamas County's clerk earns an annual salary of over $110,000 and rarely makes the news during their electoral races. This means there is little, if any, public oversight or inquiry into the fitness of candidates running for this vital office in our democracy.

It is time for Clackamas County citizens to invest in their democracy by looking closely at the candidates running for county clerk in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sherry Hall came to the office of clerk in 2002 and has had 20 years to unsuccessfully prove her competence.

As of now, there are two registered candidates for the office of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall and Catherine McMullen.

McMullen is a certified elections administrator through the Oregon Association of County Clerks with a record of award-winning voter education initiatives and a track record of accurate, accessible and secure elections.

Sherry Hall does not have a campaign website and only offers the county-clerk job description in Voters' Pamphlet statements from past elections. Perhaps she thinks that by describing her job, she can do it.

Jaime Mathis is a resident of Oak Grove and works in education, policy and communications.

PMG Questionnaire: Multnomah County District 2

The newspapers submitted five questions to the candidates; not all responded. What do you think is the most important issue Multnomah County is facing? How would you address it? Derry Jackson — Housing. Housing costs and the impact on homelessness is our most pressing local concerns. I am specifically not considering those issues that lie beyond the scope of a Multnomah Commissioner. I would not be proposing more affordable rental units as this is but a band aid that frankly exacerbates the problem, as investors and speculators bid up the costs of homes, which drive all of our...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey shows. Oregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County set to ban for-profit displays of human remains

The vote follows an event in Portland last year that featured an in-person pay-per-view dissection of a body.Last October, about 70 people gathered in a Portland hotel ballroom to watch the dissection of a corpse. The wife of the man whose body was dissected says she had no idea her husband's remains would be on display as part of an event with a paying audience. Now the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is working to prevent similar events from happening. The board unanimously voted Thursday, April 17, to advance an ordinance that would make it illegal to accept payment...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

East County Flagship Library still seeks home

Existing Gresham branch likely to close when new building takes its place, building could be sold to fuel development.Multnomah County is still seeking a site for its new East County Flagship Library, which would serve the region and likely lead to the closure of the current Gresham branch. Since the passage of a $387 million bond that includes a new library in East Multnomah County that will rival the Central Library in downtown Portland in size and service, leadership have been trying to identify a suitable site. The main considerations are location, size, population density, and access to...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

GOP wraps up conference, Democrats to meet

Major parties meet, hear debates and take straw polls ahead of the May 17 primary election. There's political movement in the mountains this week. Republicans are heading out from the shadow of Mount Hood, while Democrats make the trek east of the Cascades to Sunriver. As Republicans concluded the Dorchester...
BEND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
