Florida’s Most Powerful Flack

Robert the Doll's display at East Martello Fortghostsandgravestones. A lot of you are probably rolling your eyes right now. What Florida local wouldn't know that the acclaimed "Most Haunted Doll in the World" could be visited in beautiful Key West Florida? But this is a guide for those like me who are new to the state and haven't taken in all the wild, incredible offerings it has for newbies and tourists alike. Especially the ones who want something to do beyond the typical theme parks and on the creepy side.