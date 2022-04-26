ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s Most Powerful Flack

Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow one spokesperson with an itchy Twitter finger is sparking a moral panic. Guest: Ben Mathis-Lilley, a senior writer at...

slate.com

The Week

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Disney: What happens now?

There's a battle going on between the Walt Disney Company and the government of the state of Florida and it's a little complicated. Walt Disney World is self-governing, with it's own police and fire departments and other municipal services. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trying to dissolve that arrangement in retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's new Parental Rights in Education act, or "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans or limits teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-12 public schools.
Evie M.

Would You Visit Robert, "the World's Most Haunted Doll", in Key West, Florida?

Robert the Doll's display at East Martello Fortghostsandgravestones. A lot of you are probably rolling your eyes right now. What Florida local wouldn't know that the acclaimed "Most Haunted Doll in the World" could be visited in beautiful Key West Florida? But this is a guide for those like me who are new to the state and haven't taken in all the wild, incredible offerings it has for newbies and tourists alike. Especially the ones who want something to do beyond the typical theme parks and on the creepy side.
KEY WEST, FL
Whiskey Riff

UK Man Hooks Rare 13-Foot Sawfish Off The Coast Of Florida

If you’re not familiar with sawfish, they’re pretty damn cool. I mean, they literally have a saw for a nose…. Also known as carpenter sharks, sawfish are part of the ray family and can grow to be some of the largest fish in the sea. Narcity says Ian Atherton was on vacation to Florida from the UK when he for a day of shark fishing on a charter.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Texas Judge Invites Disney To Relocate Theme Parks To The Lone Star State

K.P. George, a Democratic, said Texas has "wide open and affordable land." Florida's U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said he canceled his Disney+ subscription. A Texas judge has invited the Walt Disney Co. DIS to bid farewell to the “extremists in Florida” and relocate its Sunshine State attractions and operations to the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

Ron DeSantis’s attack on Disney obviously violates the First Amendment

At the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida legislature voted this week to punish one of the world’s biggest producers of entertainment and pop culture, because DeSantis and his fellow Florida Republicans disagreed with that producer’s First Amendment-protected speech. DeSantis signed the bill into law on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE

