NY Post | Joel Sherman: They had very different starts to the season, but overall, Anthony Rizzo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been showing up for the Yankees so far. Rizzo has brought some lefty pop to the lineup, leading the team with five home runs while showcasing the defensive value that the front office favored over the incumbent Luke Voit (on the Padres’ IL with a biceps injury). Kiner-Falefa looked shaky at first, but like Didi Gregorius before him, he’s coming into form and finding some timely hits as the season gets going. The Yankees will need both to keep ramping up if they want to make it deep into October this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO