ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pharmacists call for urgent law change to deal with acute HRT shortage

By Alana Calvert
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Rx3U_0fKFhVXB00

The Health Secretary has been urged to change the law to allow pharmacists to alter prescriptions during medical shortages like the one currently faced by women who rely on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products.

Supply shortages of the medicine, which is used to treat the symptoms of menopause, have been so severe some women have been forced to travel hundreds of miles in search of it.

With around a million women relying on HRT in Britain, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) is calling on Sajid Javid to allow pharmacists to dispense substitute versions of prescription medicines.

Claire Anderson, the president of RPS, told The Guardian that current laws in England stipulate that community pharmacists must provide the exact product and amount of medication on the prescription.

If the type of HRT product is not available, a substitute cannot be given out without consulting the GP who prescribed the medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmr7J_0fKFhVXB00

Ms Anderson said: “At the moment pharmacists cannot amend prescriptions for HRT, so have to refer women back to their GPs when a medicine is not available.

“Enabling pharmacists to do so will save time for patients, pharmacists and doctors, as well as lessening the anxiety for women waiting for medicines.”

It comes after Mr Javid announced his intention to appoint an HRT tsar amid reports the HRT shortage was leaving women desperate.

While the RPS welcomed the decision, Ms Anderson said in a subsequent statement that the Government needed to “go further and end unfair prescription charges for patients in England altogether”.

She added: “With continued concerns from patient groups about medicines supply for people with other conditions, this appointment must be part of a wider Government strategy to ensure patient access to medicines.

Pharmacists spend many hours dealing with medicines shortages when we’d rather be talking to patients about their care.

RPS President Claire Anderson

“Pharmacists spend many hours dealing with medicines shortages when we’d rather be talking to patients about their care. One solution would be to enable pharmacists to make minor changes to a prescription when something is out of stock. This is faster for patients and more efficient for the NHS.”

The RPS’ recommendations come after Labour MP and the co-chairwoman of the UK menopause taskforce Carolyn Harris said the Health Secretary should tackle the acute shortage of HRT himself rather than appoint a tsar.

“The trouble with the menopause is for far too long women have not been listened to, women have been ignored, they’ve been prescribed and diagnosed with other conditions and the menopause wasn’t even considered,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“For a menopausal woman this HRT is as important as insulin is to a diabetic.”

For a menopausal woman this HRT is as important as insulin is to a diabetic

Labour MP Carolyn Harris

Recent figures suggest the number of HRT prescriptions in the UK has more doubled in the last five years but stocks are running low, with one manufacturer of a commonly-used hormone replacement gel reporting supply problems.

Acute shortages have reportedly caused women to share prescriptions, with some said to be made suicidal by the debilitating menopause symptoms they suffer without the medication.

Mr Javid told The Mail on Sunday he was “determined” to make sure supplies were meeting the high demand and would use lessons learned during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248Le7_0fKFhVXB00

“I will be urgently convening a meeting with suppliers to look at ways we can work together to improve supply in the short and long term,” he said.

“It’s also clear to me that we need to apply some of the lessons from the vaccine taskforce to this challenge, so we will soon be recruiting for an HRT supply chairperson.”

Hormone therapy helps to combat menopausal symptoms, which include anxiety, joint pain, disturbed sleep and hot flushes.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

HRT isn’t a ‘lifestyle drug’. For women like me, these UK shortages are a disaster

Describing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as a “lifestyle drug” is ignorant, ill-informed and hugely depressing for all women who rely on it. But that is how some have responded to the current crisis in supply, suggesting women like me who use HRT should “just get on with it”. Britain is currently experiencing acute shortages of these drugs, which boost levels of hormones such as oestrogen as women get older and approach the menopause. HRT helps to alleviate the debilitating symptoms associated with menopause, including hot flushes and night sweats.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Carolyn Harris
Person
Claire Anderson
BBC

Sleepless nights for women due to HRT shortage

A national shortage of HRT products will be leaving some menopausal women unable to sleep and work competently, parliament has been told. Chair of the Women and Equality Committee Caroline Nokes said pharmacy supplies of oestrogen gel had run out in her Hampshire constituency. One manufacturer has reported exceptionally high...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacists#Menopause#Hormone Therapy#Insulin#Uk#Hrt#Rps#Guardian#Gp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

622K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy